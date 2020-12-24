“Bollywood Breaking”; Ranbir Kapoor confirms wedding with Alia Bhatt!!!

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally confirmed that he is expecting to get wedded shortly to girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor disclosed that if there had not been a pandemic crisis, the two would have got married already. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about her private life and information wrapping his approaching marriage. Ranbir stated that the contract would’ve been “sealed” had the “pandemic not hit our lives”. “I don’t desire to jinx it by expressing anything. I want to tick impact that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Ranbir was actually living with Alia for quite a while. Several stories of their wedding being on the cards have been creating the bands for months and the actor has finally proposed that they are approaching nearer to the big day. “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is, from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day”, Ranbir said.

Alia and Ranbir are all prepared to act together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, had expressed that the film will present the audience ‘something really new and amazing and next level’.