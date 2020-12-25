Dry run in four states ahead of vaccine distribution…

New Delhi: A dry run ahead of the Covid vaccination will be held in four states next week. The dry run is in Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. The dry run will take place on December 28 and 29 at five locations in two selected districts in four states. In Punjab, Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts have been selected.

The dry run is to check for deficiencies in the guidelines issued by the Central Government for vaccination. The effectiveness of vaccine collection, refrigeration storage and distribution arrangements will be tested during the dry run. Sources in the Union Health Ministry said that all the provisions of the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health, except for the injection of the original vaccine, will be tested in the dry run. The dry run is being conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the UNDP.

According to a guideline issued by the Union Ministry of Health, the vaccine will be given from 9 am to 5 pm. An injection center will have five staff members, including a doctor. In addition to the doctor, the nurse, pharmacist, police and guard will be at the vaccination center. The vaccine will be coordinated by 20 ministries, including Home Affairs, Defense, Railways, Aviation, Energy, Labor, Sports, Minority Welfare and Women and Child Welfare.

A separate room will be set up for injections. Only one person can be vaccinated at a time. Those injected will be monitored for half an hour. Another room will be prepared for this. If they show any side effects or symptoms within half an hour of being injected, a dry run will be arranged to transfer them to the hospital.