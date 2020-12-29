Gulf country announces new entry rules

A gulf country has announced new entry rules. Oman has announced the new entry rules. The new entry rules were announced as the country has decided to reopen its air, land and sea borders.

All visitors will have to undergo a mandatory PCR test before arriving into Oman. Even those coming for short visits with duration of less than seven days have to undergo quarantine, as mandated by the Supreme Committee.

The pre-arrival COVID-19 test, bearing a negative certificate, before entering Oman should be done within 72 hours prior to date of boarding the flight. On arrival, passengers have to undergo another PCR test at the airport, the results of which will be available within 24 hours through the Tarassud app which has to be downloaded with registration done through the app, before arrival to Oman.

Omani citizens, GCC residents and those residents possessing health insurance cards are exempted from health insurance. But all others must have a health insurance with coverage for COVID-19 treatment.