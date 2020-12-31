DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Section 144 imposed in two cities in the state

Dec 31, 2020, 03:16 pm IST

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 has been imposed in two cities in  the state. Odisha government has imposed prohibitory orders in the twin cities of Cuttak and Bhubaneswar. The  prohibitory orders will be in force from 9 pm today.

“There is an urgent need to avoid danger to human life, health or safety posted by the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” an order by the police commissionerate read.

Meanwhile, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/prohibited between 10 pm today to 5 am tomorrow throughout the State.

The Odisha government has also issued the ‘unlock’ guidelines. The ‘unlock’ guidelines will be applicable from January 1,2021.

