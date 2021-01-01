Covid vaccine supply; Dry run tomorrow in these districts of Kerala….

Thiruvananthapuram: A dry run will be held tomorrow in four districts of Kerala ahead of the distribution of Covid vaccine. The dry run is being conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Idukki and Palakkad districts. It is being conducted at three hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in other districts.

With the help of technology, the Covid vaccine distribution system will be set up, information will be uploaded, matters related to vaccination reception and vaccination will be provided in the districts, vaccination team will be deployed, supplies will be delivered at the session site, mock drill of vaccination and reporting and review at block-district-state level meetings will be conducted.

The Union Ministry of Health had earlier said that the Covid vaccine dry run would be conducted in all the states from January 2. Earlier, a two-day dry run was successfully organized in four states. The two-day dry run was conducted in Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot in Gujarat, Gandhi Nagar, Ludhiana, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab, Sonitpur and Nalbari in Assam.