Everyone will have to stay home until April; Covid’s second coming is overwhelming…

London: The Super Spread Covid is currently spreading and increasing deaths in the UK. 964 deaths were reported last day. 55,892 people were newly diagnosed with the disease. Scientists are warning that a national lockdown should be declared, as it was in March last year, when the country’s frightening Covid rate were increasing. The main proposal is to close all schools. But the country is at a loss as to what to do with the second coming of the genetically modified Covid.

People will have to stay indoors without going out during the first days of the new year. In places like Kent, London and Essex, the number of Covid cases is very high. Tests carried out in the next few weeks found that Covid was infected in several areas and in three percent of the population. Tier-5 restrictions will first be imposed in these areas. The next level of control after Tier-5 is not yet clear.