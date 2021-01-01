Google search to soon show short videos from Tiktok, Youtube and Instagram….

DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSTechnologyEntertainmentSpecial

Google is trying to include short videos from various video streaming services in the search results. Twitter users Saad AK shared the information on Twitter. Videos from Tiktok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels will be available in google search. You can also watch short videos by searching for certain keywords like ‘Biryani’ and ‘packers’. This feature is currently being tested. So it does not have to be visible to everyone.

Tiktok videos are not in the search results as Tiktok is banned in India. Videos from more platforms may soon be on Google search. In India, Google’s Discover feed shows short videos from Firework TV. This way, the videos that appear in the search can be opened inside the browser. You do not even have to go to the Tiktok app to play Tiktok video. TechCrunch reports that Google has also confirmed this feature.

