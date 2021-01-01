Gulf country extends packages for private sector

A gulf country has decided to extend the packages for private sector. The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced the extension. The decision was taken in accordance with the instructions from Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19. The package has been extended up to March 31,2021.

The package include exemptions from fees and fines on permits for the non-Omani workforce, provided they leave Oman for final departure, exemption from fines for the first time, renewal and transfer of services from the expiration date of the card between March 15, 2020, and March 3, 2021. The decision includes reducing the fees for the renewal of expatriates’ residence card from OMR 301 to OMR 201 to companies and establishments that have an Omani workforce and owners of small and medium enterprises registered with the Public Authority for Social Insurance.

Also Read; Gulf country extends deadline for illegal expats

As per the package, the private sector companies and institutions should not terminate Omanis employed in private firms and affected private sector establishments may negotiate to lower the salaries of their workers for a period of three months in return for a reduction of duty hours after the expiry of outstanding days of an employee’s paid leave.