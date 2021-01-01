IFFK on February 10, stages set in four districts….

Thiruvananthapuram: The 25th Kerala International Film Festival will be held from February 10. The film festival will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Thalassery. The fee for delegates attending the film festival has been reduced to Rs 750. Covid Negative Certificate is also mandatory for delegates.

The film festival, which normally takes place in December, has been shifted to February due to the current Covid situation. Minister AK Balan said that the festival is scheduled to be held in February 2021 in compliance with all security norms as it does not seem appropriate to completely exclude Kerala’s proud cultural event, which has attracted world attention like the film festival.

The fair will be inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram and concluded in Palakkad. There will be no public events or crowded cultural events as part of the fair. The opening and closing ceremonies will be attended by a maximum of 200 people.