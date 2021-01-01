Pakistan violates ceasefire again

Pakistan has once again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani forces fired with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons yesterday evening. At about 1515 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district,” a defence spokesman”, said a defence spokesman.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Pakistan had also violated a ceasefire along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on December 24.