Police collected Rs 1.45 crore fine from people violating COVID-19 norms

The Manipur police has collected of Rs 1.45 crore as fine from people for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

This was informed by E Priyokumar Singh, the Inspector General of Police (Operations).

Till now 1,07,362 people were booked for violating Covid-19 restrictions. The number of vehicles detained is 51,850. A sum of Rs 1,45,48,880 was collected as fine from people for violating the COVID-19 guidelines. Highest number of violators were reported in the Thoubal district. In Thoubal around 45,456 individuals and 17,379 vehicles detained. A fine of s 38,95,640 was collected from the district.

The Manipur State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions like compulsory wearing of masks in public areas, no spitting in public and maintaining social distancing norms.