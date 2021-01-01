Thanks for the support “in the difficult times”; Kim Jong Un thanks people in rare New Year’s cards

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked the people for their faith and support in the hard times and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Years Day cards mailed to his people. Kim normally gives a public speech on Jan. 1, but he is widely anticipated to cut the speech this year since he will preach the country’s first ruling party congress in five years sometime in January.

“I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true, I offer thanks to the people for having invariably trusted and supported our party even in the difficult times, he said. I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health.”

North Korea is one of the world’s most secluded countries, and it’s nearly unimaginable to independently verify whether its 25 million people obtained Kim’s cards. The cards were the foremost a chief sent to North Koreans since 1995. Kim, who followed his father as North Korean leader in 2011, is confronting the most difficult challenges of his nine-year rule because of the pandemic, several natural disasters last summer, and the standoff over U.S.-led sanctions and his nuclear weapons program.

Kim will probably use the Workers Party congress as a platform to convene a more powerful harmony and form new development plans for the next few years. The congress is the party’s top judgment-making body though genuine day-to-day determinations are completed by Kim and his close associates. The rubberstamp body of representatives to congress is anticipated to support Kim’s new endeavors without major arguments.

North Korea intended to maintain the congress early this month but didn’t determine the dates. In 2006, congress was kept for four days. Marking the new year’s start, a large group of people crammed Pyongyang’s main square to observe fireworks, a concert, and a flag-hoisting tradition. State TV offered the people, wearing masks and bulky coats, to wave their hands while standing close together. North Korea has resolute swore to coronavirus-free an opinion questioned by outsiders. But specialists also say any outbreak likely wasn’t widespread and so North Korea considered it safe to hold big events like the party congress in Pyongyang.