“This is a central government which cheats people with false promises”: TMC leader hits out at union government

The leaders of Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal has came down heavily on the BJP led union government. The TMC leaders called BJP a party of ‘cheats’.

“This is a central government which cheats people with false promises before elections. From providing jobs to 75 lakh youths to giving Rs 15 lakh to every bank account, they make promises only to take it back and deceive people”, said TMC tribal cell leader Deb Tudu.

“Before 2011 the economic situation in tribal dominated areas was characterised by hunger, illiteracy, non-development. The poor people were branded as Maoists and incidents of oppression, exploitation, torture and deprivation on poor tribals were rampant. After 2011 for the first time the whole of West Bengal, including Jangalmahal (tribal area of the state) changed. There has been significant development for scheduled castes, tribes and adivasis in the past nine years”, added Deb Tudu.