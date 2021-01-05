Bollywood celebrities faces lawsuit for violating Covid-19 protocols!!!

On Monday the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a case against Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan for violating Covid-19 protocols. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan has also been anointed in the case documented by the municipal body for breaking Covid-19 procedures.

According to the complaint registered by a BMC medical officer, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Nirvaan Khan returned from Dubai on December 25 last year and straight away went home without going for a self-isolation themselves at a hotel. The suer stated that the trio was requested to quarantine themselves in a hotel as per the Covid-19 protocols but they went home directly.

They gave a “false undertaking” to isolate themselves at Hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai but went to their Bandra home rather, the complainant said. As per the BMC procedures, the actors should have gone through seven-day compulsory quarantine. Accordingly, an FIR has been recorded against them, sources said. However, a BMC team later visited Sohail Khan’s house. Sohail verified that they had reserved for quarantine at Taj Lands End but went to their residences after their report at the airport came “negative”.