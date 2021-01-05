Indian Embassy in a gulf country announces important decision

The Indian Embassy in Oman has announced that the Air Bubble Agreement between Oman and India will continue till the end of this month. This was announced by Anuj Swarup, Second Secretary, Indian Embassy in Oman.

As per the Air Bubble Agreement, only the national carriers of both the countries are allowed to operate flight services . At present, Oman Air and Salam Air from Oman, and Air India and Air India Express from India operate flights between Oman and India. The agreement came into effect on October 1.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has earlier extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till January 31, 2021. But the suspension will not apply on special flights as well as international air cargo operations.