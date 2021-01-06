Weather in UAE: NCM reported a near-freezing temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius

The United Arab Emirates has been examining near-freezing temperature falls over the past few days.

Today, Raknah in Al Ain showed a shuddering temperature of 1.9°C at 7.15 am, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. As per the recent data, days will observe modest temperatures, and it will be “cold at night, particularly over the interior and hill areas”. Last year, NCM reported, “The relative humidity will increase during the night and early morning over some internal and coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.”