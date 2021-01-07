Heavy snowfall ; 2 killed, blocked roads and caused power outages in Kashmir Valley

Since Sunday, heavy snowfall barricaded roads and generated power outages and controlling of fuel in the Kashmir Valley. A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force and a woman failed their lives as well as a consequence of the snowfall.

Normal life stayed interrupted in the Valley even as the weather enhanced since Wednesday afternoon, said Greater Kashmir. Over 12 inches of snow has been registered in north Kashmir’s plateaux, while south Kashmir has witnessed up to 60 inches of snow, since the beginning of the week. The rough weather has resulted in the blockage of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Regardless, flight services, which were earlier discontinued, restarted on Thursday morning citing an Airports Authority of India official.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has restricted the reserve of fuel for two-wheelers at up to 3 liters, for private cars up to 10 liters, and for retail vehicles up to 20 liters. Cooking gas cylinders will also be given after 21 days.HC Murumur, a CRPF sub-inspector deployed at Srinagar’s Hazratbal passed away on Wednesday after a shack collapsed due to an accumulation of snow. Meanwhile, in Kupwara district, a 75-year old woman, recognized as Rahmi Begum was dead after she came under a snow avalanche. A video clipping of a roof collapse circulated on social media, catching the seriousness of the problem.

Watch how roof of a house collapses at Tengpora bye pass, Srinagar #Kashmir following powerful snow storm pic.twitter.com/NiKDlNufr1 — The Kashmir Press (@TheKashmirPress) January 6, 2021

Administrators told that they were evaluating the harm and added that it may take a couple of days to get more precise information about the number of houses that have been sabotaged by snow. An official authorized with clearing snow from the main highways recognized that they created a “tactical mistake” by clearing the roads on Tuesday night, as there was new snowfall on Wednesday morning, according to the reports. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department had forecasted an advancement in climate from Thursday. Regardless, cold wave circumstances are anticipated to continue after the snowfall.