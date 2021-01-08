Release date of ‘Family Man 2’ starring Manoj Bajpai-Samantha announced

The release date of ‘Family Man 2’ s has been announced. The second season of the web series starring Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai and South-Indian actress Samantha Akkineni will be aired through OTT platform ‘Amazon Prime’. The second season will begin from February 2. Samantha Akkineni plays the main antagonist in the series. This marks her debut in the web series arena.

‘The Family Man’ is centred around a middle-class man, secretly working for the TASC branch of National Investigation Agency. The award winning web series is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

The Amazon Original Series features an ensemble cast, including Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav, Priya Mani, Seema Biswas, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary Kishore, Sundeep Kishan, Sharad Kelkar, Dinesh Prabhakar and Gul Panag.