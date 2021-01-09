‘Proud moment’; Western Railway launches country’s first woman-controlled freight train service

Western Railway launches the country’s first woman-controlled freight train service. The proud service to the country was performed on January 5th. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has congratulated the women workers after Western Railway shared the news on Twitter. Piyush Goel said the railways were a good example of women’s empowerment.

The freight train service was from Vasai Road railway station in Maharashtra to Vadodara in Gujarat. The train service was managed by a three-member team comprising Kumkum Dongre, Udita Verma and Akansha Rai. Western Railway officials wrote on their Twitter account that the Western Railway had surpassed traditional beliefs and proved that there was no job other than what women could do.