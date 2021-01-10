Emirati waives off Dh100,000 to a man who secretly took money for a critical condition!!!

An Emirati man dismissed off Dh100,000 that a contractor had ‘thieved’ in an attempt to treat his critically-ill mother at home. Initially, the contractor had obtained a token price as an advance amount to construct the man’s house in Abu Dhabi. Details given by public prosecutors revealed that the contractor had begun building the house’s base. Though, a few weeks later he halted the building work owing to economic limitations. The man produced Dh100,000 in a cheque to tide over the contractor’s financial catastrophe.

The man registered a charge with Abu Dhabi Police against the contractor because he failed to finish the building work on time and also gave him a vaulted cheque, which is a punishing crime in the UAE. He directed that the contractor pays the money that the latter debted to him in cash. Public prosecutors missed to settle the issue and the matter was attributed to a court. The contractor told a court while the hearing that Dh100,000 was used to treat his critically-ill mother at home.

Read more; Report; Covid vaccine administered through nose could be a gamechanger!!!

“My mother was critically ill and I didn’t have the money to pay for her treatment. I decided to use my client’s money to settle her hospital bills. However, I didn’t want to steal his money,” the respondent said to the court. The Emirati man was touched by the contractor’s tragic condition and determined to repeal the constitutional charge against him. The court observed suit and also eliminated the criminal charges against the defendant. The contractor has given out his contractual commitment and finished the pending construction work.