State health minister opposes use of Covaxin

State health minister has opposed the use of Covaxin made in India. TS Singh Deo, the Chhattisgarh health minister has opposed the use of Covid-19 vaccine. He said that the Covaxin should not be allowed as its trial has not been completed yet and final results are awaited.

“The third phase trial of Covaxin is under process. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use (by the Drug Controller General of India). Its use should be avoided until its complete results are out. In my opinion, it should not be allowed in the state. As of now I am not confident to tell people to accept this vaccine,” Deo said.

Covaxin is indigenous Covid-19 vaccine being manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The vaccine received DCGI approval for phase I & II human clinical trials and the trials commenced across India from July, 2020.