Malayali student’s speech at the National youth Parliament bags PM Modi’s praises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mumtaz, a final year student of Aruvittura St. George College for the outstanding speech she rendered at the National Youth Parliament.

After the excellent speech at the National Youth parliament, praises have come Mumtaz’s way from all over the world. She got the opportunity to offer this speech after winning first place in the district and state level competitions organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra. With this, she bagged the opportunity to participate in the competition held at the Central Hall of Parliament.

The topic given to the participants was ‘Universal Basic Income Plan’. On top of winning the first place, the Prime Minister himself tweeted that Mumtaz excelled in rhetoric and eloquence. Mumtaz has represented Kerala in the 2020 Republic Day Parade and has been selected as the Best NSS Volunteer (2019–20) at MG University.

She is the daughter of E. Shaji and Rasheeda and hails from Pathanamthitta.