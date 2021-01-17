Lyricist, writer Javed Akhtar turns 76

Javed Akhtar one of the most popular lyricist and scriptwriter in Bollywood has turned 76 on today. Javed Akhtar has won 14 Filmfare Awards which include 7 for best lyrics and 7 for best scripts. He has also honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award (2013), Padma Shri (1999) and Padma Bhushan (2007). He had also won five National Film Awards.

Born in Madhya Pradesh in 1945 Akhtar started his career as a screenwriter for Rajesh Khanna’s Haathi Mere Saathi. He later associated with screenwriter Salim Khan. They had written 21 Bollywood films together including Andaz, Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar among others. The duo were famously known as Salim-Javed.

He was also a member of Rajya Sabha. In 2020, he received the Richard Dawkins Award for his contribution to secularism, free thinking, for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.