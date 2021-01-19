8 Cows killed, 6 injured after Rajdhani Express moves them down

Eight cows were killed and six were injured after a speeding train moved them down. The accident took place near Tamera Ki Madaiya village on Delhi-Howrah route in Jaswantnagar area of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh. Rajdhani Express running between Howrah and Delhi has moved down a herd of cattle.

As per the villagers, the herd of cattle were grazing near the railway track. 4 of them were mowed down by the Rajdhani Express. Eight cows died on the spot, while six suffered critical injuries. The accident was cause due to dense fog. The injured animals were shifted to a veterinary hospital.