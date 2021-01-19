Covid Vaccination: Central Government with instructions for health workers….

New Delhi: The Center has urged health workers not to hesitate to vaccinate and set an example for others. Do not fall prey to rumors about vaccine safety. “Mild side effects are common in some people who receive the vaccine,” said Justice Commission member Dr. Paul.

He added that the two vaccines, “Covishield and Covaxin, are safe. If our health workers, especially doctors and nurses, are reluctant to receive the vaccine, it can cause great distress. We do not know what the epidemic will be or how big it will get”. Therefore, Dr. Paul requested that all health workers be vaccinated.