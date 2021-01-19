Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results: BJP emerges as single largest party

BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the Maharashtra panchayat election results. The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has also achieved success in the election. The counting of votes is progressing. BJP had wins and leads in 2,921 seats, Shiv Sena in 2,724 seats, NCP 2,673, Congress 1,905.

“We have won 1,907 of the 7,000 panchayats whose results were declared till 6pm…Voters in the state have defeated the ruling parties as they were angry with the government over its failure on handling Covid-19, poor relief to the farmers in distress and at the same time, they had shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and development works”, said BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

Polling for elections to 12,711 gram panchayats was held in 34 of the total 36 districts on 15 January. Polling was held for 1,25,709 seats for which 2,14,880 candidates were in the fray. 26,718 candidates faced no rivals. So they would be declared elected unopposed.