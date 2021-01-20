Over 200 booked for violating Covid precautionary rules.

Ministry of Interior (MoI) takes action against 204 individuals for not wearing masks in public. The official led these people to the Public Prosecution for not wearing masks, which is compulsory as part of Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Till now 6,585 people have been directed to the Public Prosecution for not wearing masks and 277 people for not following the limit of people inside a vehicle, which is decided as 4 including the driver, except for the members of the same family.

“In the implementation of the cabinet decision and Law No. 17 of 1990 regarding infectious diseases, and the preventive and precautionary measures in place to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. The competent authorities referred 204 people to the Public Prosecution, as they did not comply with wearing masks in places where it is mandatory,” Ministry said in a statement.

“The competent authorities insist the public adhere to the precautionary and preventive decisions to protect them and others from the spread of the Coronavirus in society,” the statement added

MoI and health authorities have been continuously reminding the public to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks, following social distancing, and restricting the number of people in vehicles to fight the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading.