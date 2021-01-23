Gulf country to reduce the number of air travellers

A gulf country has decided to reduce the number of air travellers. Kuwait has announced this. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given instruction for this to all airline companies. The restrictions will be came to effect from Sunday, 23 January and will last two weeks. DGCA has instructed airlines to reduce the numbers of arrivals in Kuwait over the period from January 24 to February 6.

“The decision covers all airlines operating at the Kuwait Airport and limits the numbers of arrivals to 1,000 passengers per day. The DGCA decision will be effective for two weeks until labs are finalised at the Kuwait International Airport to conduct tests for arrivals,” head of Air Transport at DGCA Abdullah Al Rajhi said.