Massive fire breaks out at garbage processing plant

A massive fire broke out at a garbage processing plant. The fire broke out at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant situated in Hadapsar industrial area in Pune on Saturday at 8 pm.

At least 11 fire tenders rushed at the spot to extinguish the fire. No causality was reported yet. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

“We received a call at around 8 pm about a blaze erupting at a garbage plant in Ramtekdi industrial estate area. Around 9 to 10 fire tenders have been sent to douse the fire,” a senior official of fire brigade said to media.