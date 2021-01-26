Kerala is the only state with 70,000 Covid patients; the spread is dangerous….

According to the Covid statistics released by the Central Government on Tuesday, Kerala has the highest spread of Covid cases in the country. Currently, the highest number of Covid cases are reported daily in Kerala. More than 70,000 people are in treatment. In seven days, the number of patients increased by 15%.

The number of Covid serious cases has also increased in the last two weeks. The only consolation for the state is that Kerala has been able to differentiate itself from other states only in terms of mortality. The IMA warned that the state was in dire straits. Instead of antigen tests, which are only 50% sensitive, RTPCR can be used. The IMA points out that the spread of covid can only be controlled if more people are tested, isolated and monitored. The IMA also said that concessions made on unnecessary trips and gatherings for celebrations should be withdrawn.