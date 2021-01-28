International Cricket Council announces ‘Player of the Month’ awards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the introduction of the ICC Player of the Month awards. The award will be given to players both male and female. The awards were launched on Wednesday to recognize and celebrate the best performances of cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

“An independent ICC Voting Academy comprising former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world, will team up with fans to vote for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and ICC Women’s Player of the Month,” said ICC in a statement.

“The ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters. The Voting Academy will submit their votes by email and will retain a 90% share of the vote. Subsequently, on the 1st day of each month, fans registered with the ICC will be able to submit votes via the ICC website and will have a 10% share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels,” said the statement.