Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav have earned honorable mentions in the Gold List, known to honor artists from the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) in the film industry every year, selections for their great performances in the Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’. Priyanka has won the honorable mention in the section of the best supporting female actor, along with other stars including Gong Li (Mulan) and Lea Salonga (Yellow Rose).

Meanwhile, Rajkummar has earned a mention in the category of best supporting male actor. Other actors with honorable mentions in the category include Lucas Jaye (Driveways) and Tzi Ma (Mulan). Rajkummar took to his Twitter handle to share the news. Adarsh, the breakout star of 2021, has gained an honorable mention in the category of the best lead actor, alongside Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and Harry Shum Jr. (All My Life).

The ‘White Tiger’, directed by Ramin Bahrani, explores India’s class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively, has also earned an honorable mention in the Gold List in the category of Best Film, along with other movies including The Half of It and Yellow Rose.