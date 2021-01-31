If you want to visit Kappad Beach, you have to spend Rs 100… Know why!!!

Kozhikode: Kappad Beach in Kozhikode became a historical landmark where Vasco da Gama landed. Many tourists visit this beach every day. In the meantime, the Beach was granted Blue Flag status. The residents of Kozhikode welcomed it with great joy. But that excitement has now turned into a little sadness. Especially for those who love Kappad Beach.

In fact, it’s a shame that Kappad Beach has been given the status of a blue flag. This is due to the entrance fee, photography and other fees. There are various types of entrance fees for adults. Admission rates are set by the District Tourism Promotion Council. A notice board has also been set up at Vasco da Gama Beach in Kappad to make this clear.

Admission rates as per notice board are as follows: Adults (Standard) – 25, Children (Standard) – 10, Adults (Premium) – 100, Children (Premium) – 50, Residents (Chemancheri Grama Panchayat) – 10, Foreigner – 150, Foreign Child – 75 and Photography / Videography – 1000.