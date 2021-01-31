State government extended suspension mobile internet services

Haryana state government has decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet services. Haryana state government has deiced the extend the suspension of mobile internet services in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts till 5 pm on February 1. The state government has took this decision considering the farmers’ protests.

“The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services, etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the 14 districts. This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana. Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions,” the statement issued by the state government said.