Top 5 smartphones on sale in February

The first month, beginning with 2021 has passed with high expectations for the eventful end of 2020. In the first month of the new year, many new smartphones were launched in the market.

Samsung Galaxy M02s, Mi 10i, Oppo Renault 5 Pro 5G, Lava’s new budget smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S21 range, Vivo’s Y12s, Y51A, Y20G, and Y31 line of smartphones launched in January 2021. There will be no shortage of new smartphone launches in February as well. Leading smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, and Samsung are all set to launch new smartphones in February.