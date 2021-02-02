Aadhaar will now be a mandatory document for driving license and vehicle registration….

Thiruvananthapuram: Aadhaar is becoming a mandatory identification document for driving licenses and vehicle registrations. This is an amendment by the Central Government as part of making online services safer. This is to prevent vehicles from being registered in the names of benefactors and obtaining driving licenses using forged documents. In addition, the Union Ministry of Surface Transport has sought the views of the State Governments and the public on the implementation of the amendment. The notification will be released later this month.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a directive to make Aadhaar compulsory in the Department of Motor Vehicles as well. Aadhaar may also be required for registration of new vehicles, transfer of ownership, change of address and objection document.