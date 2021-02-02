Covid cases spike in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh registered 443 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths on Monday, bringing the total score of cases to 535,582 with 8,137 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data revealed that 12,475 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh. The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 480,216 with 472 new recoveries reported on Monday.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 death rate in Bangladesh currently stands at 1.52 percent and the recovery rate is 89.66 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases,4,019, on July 2nd and the highest number of deaths, 64, on June 30 last year.