Covid spread: The Department of Health has released new guidelines….

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department has tightened controls in the wake of the spread of corona in the state. As part of this, the Department of Health has issued new guidelines.

Police said that parents who enter public places with children below the age of 10 will be severely punished and fined Rs 2,000. Police have stepped up checks to find those who ignore the directive and enter public places with children.

Police will monitor areas where congestion is likely to increase. Authorities will also take steps to avoid congestion where necessary. Police have decided to step up surveillance at shopping malls, bus stands, railway stations and hospitals. They will ensure that the mask is worn and people maintains social distance.

Police also prioritize controlling unwanted travel after 10 pm and avoiding crowds. State police chief Loknath Behra has said that the required personnel could be deployed for this purpose.