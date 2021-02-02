Ministry of Education announced CBSE Board Examination dates

New Delhi: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin on May 4. The practical exams will start from March 1, the education ministry said. The Class X examination will end on June 7 and the Class XII examination will end on June 11.

The Class XII examination will be conducted in two shifts. The second shift will be from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There is only one shift for the 10th class from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

In offline mode, the exam will be conducted in strict compliance with the Covid protocol. The results will be released on July 15.