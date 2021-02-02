‘My father is my hero’: Police daughter about her father who saluted her in a viral picture

Do you remember a viral picture of a circle inspector father saluting her DSP daughter? The picture was shot in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar saluted his daughter and Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi. The picture, which was shared on the Twitter account of the Andhra Pradesh Police, soon went viral. Days later, Jessy talks about why he chose the path of his proudest father forever.

The picture of Jessy and Shyam Sundar attending a police meet in Tirupati was gone viral. Shyam Sundar saluted Jessy, who came in unexpectedly while assessing the meeting arrangements. Jessy had said that his father did not feel comfortable saluting him and that he had not heard him salute him because he was his father. Jessy shared a post about his inspired father. “Dad’s always been my hero,” says Ms. Prasanthi, who is currently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Guntur district. Her father is Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar. “He’s had countless sleepless nights and missed hundreds of meals for his duty,” she says, adding that her father never complained despite working from remote locations and dealing with erratic work hours.