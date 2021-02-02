New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship… Know more!!!

London: New Zealand reached the final of the World Test Championship after the Australia-South Africa cricket Test series was postponed. New Zealand has 70 points and Australia 69.2 points in the championship rankings.

India tops the points table. Australia’s chances were less as the series against South Africa changed. New Zealand then advanced to the final. India’s hope in the Test Championship is the series against England which is about to start.

India can advance to the final if they win two of the series. If they lose two, India will be eliminated and Australia will reach the final. The series was postponed due to the escalation of the Covid outbreak in Australia.