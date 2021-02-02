River Seine flood; officials close several banks.

Officials in Paris decided to close several sections on the banks of the river Seine on Monday due to the risk of flooding. The river’s water levels have increased to above 4 meters, according to data provided by the city.

Some pathways and underpasses near the river were totally flooded and some stairways leading down to the Seine were cordoned off. Pedestrians stood on many of the city’s bridges to look down at the rising waters, as the river flooded areas where Parisians usually sit, walk or jog.

The flood level rose to 5.84m (19.2ft) early on Monday and not expected to begin receding soon. Weeks of rainfall have created a constant rise in the water level. Around 1,500 people have been evacuated from their homes in the greater Paris region, while a similar number of homes remain without electricity.