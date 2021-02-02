Riyadh; Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues new notice to expatriates. The Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) has warned that returnees from Saudi Arabia may face a travel ban if they do not renew or return their exit re-entry visa on time. Jawazat said expatriates who do not renew their visas within the stipulated time will not be allowed to enter the country for three years. It is forbidden to come on a new visa under a new sponsor. However, this ban does not apply to those returning on a new visa under the old sponsor.

Exit re-entry visas can be extended for up to one year, usually on departure. Many take an exit re-entry visa for two to three months, depending on the holiday. If anyone can’t return to Saudi Arabia before the expiration date, the re-entry visa can be extended. The visa must be renewed with the help of a sponsor before it expires. Failure to renew before the expiration date will result in the visa being revoked and a three-year travel ban. Those who are unable to return to their exit visa due to lack of air services to Saudi Arabia should renew their re-entry visa with the help of a sponsor.