Gulf country imposes new travel restrictions

A gulf country has imposed new travel restrictions. Kuwait has announced new guidelines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait has announced that the 1,000-person cap placed on passengers arriving daily in the country will be extended. The restriction will be extended until the end of February.

Kuwait has earlier also announced that each flight entering the country will not be allowed to carry a maximum of 35 passengers.

On January 23, Kuwait announced it will be cutting the number of passengers arriving in the country so that there are no more than 1,000 people daily. The restrictions was set to end at February 6.