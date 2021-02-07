Indian tennis player Ankita Raina writes new history

Ankita Rane, an Indian woman tennis player has wrote a new history. Ankita Rane has become the third Indian woman tennis player to secure a place in the main draw of a Grand Slam. Rane has entered women’s doubles event of the Australian Open. Rane along with her fellow player Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnecu had earned a direct entry. Australian Open will begin on Monday at Melbourne.

Only Sania Mirza and Nirupama Vaidyanathan have competed in the Grand Slam main draws for India before. Ankita is the second Indian after Sania mirza to compete in the women’s doubles of a tennis major. Nirupama was the first to enter a Grand Slam main draw, back in 1998 at Australian Open.

“It’s first main draw of a Grand Slam, so singles or doubles, I will take it. It’s special. Years of hard work, toil and now I am there. Not only my hard work but blessings and support of countless people have brought me here, I can’t forget that,” Ankita Raina said.