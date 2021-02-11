Actress Sonakshi Sinha recites poem for protesting farmers ,As a ‘Tribute To The Hands That Feed Us’

Between the continuing farmer’s protest, actress Sonakshi Sinha appeared out in backing of the farmers with a heartfelt poem. The actress took Instagram and rendered a poem, describing the challenges confronted by them during the protests. She presented her voice to a poem that strives to define the reason farmers had to vacate their homes to protest on the streets. The video also displayed a montage of farmers taking the streets to show their anxieties to the people.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CLG5-yfJhAd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She captioned the post and wrote, “Nazarene make, khud se pooch – Kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us… a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest.” In the poem, the actress said, “Why? Everybody asks this question. Why have we got down on the roads? Leaving behind the fields, villages, why have we stepped into the cities? These hands that once used to plow the fields carry the sacks and what now, why have they been now divulging in politics?”

The heart touching tribute of the actress for the farmers received immense love and appreciation from the people in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “thank you ma’am for supporting us.” Another user wrote, “Well done Sonakshi maam.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “You have literally won the hearts of all your fans today ma’am.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “You are my favorite actress. I will make sure to watch all your movies now.”

Sonakshi’s tribute appeared after thousands of farmers have been opposing Delhi’s boundaries with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the eviction of farm laws. However, the government has directed that the new laws will cause better opportunities for farmers and launch new technologies in agriculture. As the farmers’ joined New Delhi during their tractor march on January 26, tear gas shells were shot near the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, and the farmers were seen taunting the police personnel near ITO. Visuals also reveal that farmers are taking sticks, despite the Delhi Police announcement stating it clearly that they are not permitted to carry any weapon. They continued to storm the Red Fort and plant a flag there that wasn’t the Tricolour.