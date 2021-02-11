”Both armies agree to pullback forces” says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement of their frontline soldiers specifically on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso. The decision was shared by the Defence minister Rajnath Singh. India and China also agreed to temporarily suspend their regular patrolling activities on the north bank.

As part of this, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will move its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank. On the other hand, the Indian Army will move to its base near Finger 3. “The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the north bank area to east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. A similar action would be taken in the south bank area by both sides,” minister said.

He added that there has been agreed to have a temporary moratorium on military activities by both sides in the north bank. This includes patrolling to the traditional areas. It will substantially restore the situation to that existing prior to commencement of the standoff last year.

He also told that both armies agreed to pullback forces in a “phased, coordinated and verifiable manner.”A full disengagement would happen in these areas within 48 hours. Senior Indian and Chinese commanders will discuss further disengagement at other friction points. At the same time it is been told by experts that regaining access to several areas are now difficult due to actions by the Chinese army along LAC is critical.