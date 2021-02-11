UN Women Pakistan’s Anti-Dowry Campaign stirs up people

Designer Ali Xeeshan’s fashion campaign against dowry creates divide in Twitter. Campaign supported by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women Pakistan has left many people unhappy.

Mr Xeeshan’s latest collection ‘Numaish’ highlights the bitter reality of the age-old practice of dowry. It ends with a note to urge people take an oath against dowry. Numaish was showcased at the ‘Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week 2021’ and then collaborated with UN Women Pakistan. “UN Women Pakistan supports NUMAISH – a pledge against dowry by @ALIXEESHAN,” the organisation tweeted. The collection also shared striking photos to highlight the burden of dowry.

Indeed the campaign gained a huge applause. But some seemed to be too annoyed and criticised the content. They said that the campaign against dowry to sell expensive clothes represented nothing but hypocrisy on designer’s part. Even some came up with the opinion that anyone dealing with the opulent wedding business of Pakistan had no right to criticise the culture of dowry.