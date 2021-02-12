Yamarajan also fears Covid; ‘The time has come to take the vaccine’….

Madhya Pradesh: Covid can scare the real Yamarajan too. Because Yamarajan himself came to get the vaccine last day. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh. Jawahar Singh, a police constable, arrived to administer the Covid vaccine in the guise of Yamarajan.

Jawahar Singh came in the costume of Yamarajan to the government hospital in Indore to get the vaccine. In April last year, Jawahar Singh, dressed as Kalan, went down for awareness during the Covid outbreak. Jawahar Singh said the costume was meant to send a message to the leading fighters to take the vaccine without any hesitation. In Madhya Pradesh, the distribution of Covid vaccine to police officers started yesterday.