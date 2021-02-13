‘Chai Splash’ on ex-boyfriend; Delivery driver fulfills lady’s request

It’s the Valentine week and Cupid is all around. Couples all over are planning for gift each other the best moments, memories and presents. With all these romantic scenes around, have you ever thought of those people who broke-up recently? Here’s something that have happened different in Shandong, China.

Sometimes vengeance can happen out of love too (which is too dangerous). So in Shangdong what happened is that a woman decided to pour out her hatred on her ex-boyfriend. She just ordered a cup of tea for him. Oh how sweet is that right!!! Hold on ….

She made a humble request to the delivery driver. Her request was to give tea to her ex-lover and splash the drink on his face. “No need to be nice to him, just splash the drink on his face will do,” the woman requested. She was very sure of what she said.

Kudos to the driver!!! To her surprise the delivery driver took the order, handed the tea to ex-boyfriend and fulfilled the customer’s request. All these were captured on camera. After the request being done, the ex-boyfriend seemed to be confused. The delivery guy showed him the order and instructions. He didn’t forget to apologise to the confused man before leaving.

Whereas Meituan, the takeaway service where the delivery rider works told that they are enquiring about the incident. They added that the delivery staff had the option to communicate with the user or even reject the order. The incident has however received both criticisms and applauds from netizens. Some of them said the driver could have rejected the order while a few said that he might have been afraid of customer complaints.